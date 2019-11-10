Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accused of talking 'absolute nonsense' by rival manager

Gary Holt has accused Steven Gerrard of talking "absolute nonsense" ahead of the meeting between their respective sides in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Gerrard called for match official Nick Walsh to help protect his players after Joe Aribo was forced off with a head injury during the 1-0 win in Almondvale in the Betfred Cup.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Livingston manager Gary Holt. Picture: SNS

The Rangers boss insisted an elbow had been thrown in the incident and it would've resulted in a red card in any other league than he Scottish Premiership.

He also accused his Livingston counterpart of failing to show the due concern for Aribo's well-being.

Holt both strenously denies both of those accusations as he hit back at the Ibrox manager.

He told the Sunday Mail: "It was the naivety in the comments about my club Livingston from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard that surprised me. Ahead of our game against Rangers on Sunday, he called for ref Nick Walsh to ensure his players were protected.

"Back in our League Cup game in September, Ricki Lamie was mentioned for his part in an incident that left Rangers’ Joe Aribo requiring stitches to a head wound.

"Gerrard claimed an elbow had been thrown and the incident would have resulted in a red card in any country in the world other than ours.

"There was also a suggestion that I hadn’t shown concern for Joe at the time – this was absolute nonsense.

"The facts are that it wasn’t an elbow that was thrown.

"It was Ricki’s shoulder that was involved in the collision and, as for Joe, we had a conversation after the game when I checked on his welfare."

Holt also questioned whether Gerrard was acting in a manner befitting Rangers managers of the past.

He added: "When I first read Gerrard’s claim for protection it also triggered another thought.

"Ahead of a game between Livi and a club the stature of Rangers, would someone such as Walter Smith have made similar comments?"