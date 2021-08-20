Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accepts blame for Fashion Sakala 'niggle' - updates on Ryan Jack comeback and Nnamdi Ofoborh tests

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he may be to blame for Fashion Sakala's injury niggle. (Photo by Christoffer Borg Mattisson / SNS Group)

The Zambian striker has made just one start and two sub appearances since joining from Belgian side KV Oostende in the summer as he struggles to shake off a troublesome groin injury.

He was again left out of the squad for the 1-0 win over Alashkert in the Europa League on Thursday and Gerrard admitted the issues may be down to the 22-year-old being rushed back into training after spending part of pre-season in quarantine.

"Sakala has a niggle in his groin," the Gers boss revealed. "He's paying for myself and the staff pushing him a little bit too quick, maybe.

"Not getting a full pre-season, coming out of the hotel and putting him back into full training too quick - part of that little niggle is on me as well.

"That's a frustrating one but what we don't want to do is put him in while it's niggling away and make it worse. Hopefully he won't be too far away."

Fellow new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh is still waiting to get his Rangers career underway after medical scans carried out in pre-season highlighted a potential heart problem.

The 21-year-old moved to Ibrox on a free transfer from Bournemouth during the summer but hasn't featured in any matches so far.

"Nnamdi has got further tests next week so we're hoping for some good news," Gerrard explained. "He's been around the group and he's settled in well.

"We just need to try and get him back in a safe way and be patient on that one as well."

Gerrard also revealed that Ryan Jack is "progressing well" as he continues to step up his comeback from the calf problem that saw the Scotland midfielder miss Euro 2020 and kept him sidelined since February.

"He's getting closer and closer, but we need to be patient with him," Gerrard said.

"He's missed a lot of football but he's one that we're really looking forward to having back.

"Ryan's a standard setter and someone who we've missed this season."