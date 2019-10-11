Rangers boss Steven Gerrard a reported target for Turkish giants

The news Rangers fans all fear - interest in manager Steven Gerrard.

According to reports in Turkey, giants Besiktas could be keen on the Ibrox boss.

The Super Lig side are currently undergoing a presidency race after current president Fikret Orman announced his resignation from the role.

It is hoped that Besiktas will appoint a new individual for the role in the next 7-10 days.

One candidate is Ahmet Nur Cebi who is keen on Gerrard to replace under pressure boss Abdullah Avci with the side 12th in the table after seven league games.

BeIN Sports Turkey journalist Mehmet Demirkol has revealed the Gerrard link on beIN Manset.

He said: “I heard one of the strong candidates, Ahmet Nur Cebi, has a different name in his mind. Steven Gerrard’s name is being discussed. Also, I know Sergen Yalcin could replace Abdullah Avci if he wins the race.”

Gerrard, who has led Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership, has also been linked to Leeds United as a potential Marcelo Bielsa replacement recently, as well as being talked up as the next Liverpool boss.

The Ibrox manager has always maintained his loyalty to the club with the ambition of bringing trophies back to Govan.