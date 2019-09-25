Rangers boss slams Livingston’s physical style after Joe Aribo injury

Steven Gerrard has questioned Livingston’s physical style of play after revealing Joe Aribo needed 20 stitches in a head wound following an aerial clash with Ricki Lamie.

The Rangers manager was speaking after his side secured a Betfred Cup semi-final place against Hearts with a 1-0 win at Livingston thanks to Glen Kamara’s early goal.

Aribo was forced off after 22 minutes after receiving an elbow to the side of his head. “There were a few head knocks and couple the last time we played this team as well,” said Gerrard.

“Is it skirting close to dangerous play? You are the people who have to write about that and have an opinion on that. A boy has just gone off with 20 stitches in his head.

“Now, I have watched Lamie long enough to know he is not that type of player. I’m not accusing him of anything out of order.

“But that is serious foul play because he has led with the elbow and Joe has been caught. Unfortunately he will be missing for a short while with 20 stitches in his forehead but it is what it is.”

Lamie was not even booked for the incident but Gerrard admitted his own side might have got away with a decision when Filip Helander tripped Lyndon Dykes, who was through on goal, at the end of the first half.

Livingston manager Gary Holt revealed that referee Don Robertson later apologised to Dykes and admitted it should have been a red card for the defender.

“He’s apologised to the players and sometimes you have to accept he is man enough to do that,” said Holt. “I think he said to the players walking off.

“It didn’t help us but I don’t think it cost us the game. We still created enough chances.”