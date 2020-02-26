Rangers boss Gerrard hails Europa hero Ryan Kent and says criticism was ‘ludicrous’

Steven Gerrard praised Ryan Kent after he delivered on the big occasion once again to overcome recent criticism of his efforts and secure Rangers’ passage into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The former Liverpool winger’s 61st-minute winner secured a 4-2 aggregate win over Braga following last week’s 3-2 first leg win at Ibrox.

The clean sheet was welcome following recent struggles in the backline. Gerrard replaced Niko Katic with George Edmundson at the heart of the defence.

Kent has also been under scrutiny following a shortage of goals and assists this season, with Gerrard describing such criticism of the winger as “ludicrous”.

The Rangers manager stressed that the player has always been contributing to the team. Last night’s momentous strike was his seventh goal of the season.

Kent had the presence of mind to score the decisive goal having missed an easier chance in the first half. Ianis Hagi, the two-goal hero of the 3-2 first leg win, also saw his penalty superbly saved by Braga keeper Matheus on the stroke of half time.

Gerrard said: “There have been a lot of opinions on Ryan of late on what type of form he is in. But he delivered a big moment for us and he could have had two.

“He was disappointed with the big chance he had in the first half. But I am really happy with him and I don’t just judge him on numbers.

“I judge him on what he is doing for the team – in and out of possession,” added Gerard. “People don’t give him the credit he deserves in terms of the amount of running he does for us.

“But he came big for the team and scored the important goal. Hopefully this will do his confidence the world of good because there will be times when people aren’t happy with him and it’s a little bit up and down. “That is part of being a footballer at a top club. But some of the opinions I have been reading of late on Ryan are ludicrous. He’s a top player.”

Gerrard made a bold decision to drop Katic after his part in the goals conceded in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at St Johnstone. Edmundson stepped in at centre-half for his first start since the Scottish Cup victory over Hamilton Accies.

The players responded to Gerrard’s pre-match talk, when he challenged them to produce the best defensive performance of his tenure as manager.

“The partnership of the two centre backs tonight was faultless,” said Gerrard. “George was thrown in at the deep end but there’s one way to get European experience. At some point a manager has got to trust you to go in, whatever the challenge is.

“He stepped up and he fancied it and he delivered with the help of Connor [Goldson], who played like a captain, like a leader.

“He [Goldson] is someone who has had some stick since the weekend, along with the rest of us, so to bounce back and post that type of performance was great. Connor was outstanding and he and George were backed up by the two full backs (James Tavernier and Borna Barisic) on either side who were up against some really dangerous, top class operators.”

Gerrard would not be drawn on Rangers’ prospects in the last 16. Celtic are one possible opponent if they can overcome Copenhagen at Celtic Park tonight after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

“Tonight is about enjoying the win against Braga,” he said. “We will really look forward to the draw on Friday and be proud whoever we come up against.

“For me, the more important thing now is that we need to back up this performance and go to Hearts (in the Scottish Cup) and qualify in another competition. That’s the priority for me right now.”