Rangers 'boot out transfer approach' as English Championship side well short of valuation

Rangers have knocked back a £10 million approach from West Bromich Albion for Alfredo Morelos, according to the Daily Record.

The English Championship side made a move for the player on Wednesday as they seek to add another striker before the transfer window down south closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Despite offering an eight-figure fee plus additional add-ons if the Baggies were able to win promotion back to the Premier League, it was knocked back by the Rangers hierarchy.

The Ibrox club want close to £20 million for the Colombian hitman and won't be swayed.

It was reported last week that Morelos had knocked back a bumper offer from China, though manager Steven Gerrard later rubbished those reports.

The striker has shone in Glasgow since signing from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017 for £1 million.

