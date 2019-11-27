Rangers 'blackout' strip: Leaked images purport to show limited 'Black Edition' kit ahead of launch

Rangers are set to launch a blackout version of their home strip later this month, after leaked images began to do the rounds on social media.

Dubbed the "Black Edition", the strip has the same design as the popular light blue home shirt, made by Danish sportswear firm Hummel.

Featuring embossed club crests in silver, the special fan shirt - rumoured to be going on sale for £75 - should launch on November 29.

Ten per cent of all sales are due to be donated to charity.

"Blackout" boots have been popoular in recent years in football, primarily as opposition to the rise in gaudy, multicoloured footwear.

Liverpool launched special edition black shirts for the last two seasons, but the Reds haven't, and won't, ever wear the limited edition kit on the park.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will take to the field at Ibrox wearing the new kit but it's understood they would have to request special permission to wear something other than their registered strips.

Fans have mostly reacted positively to the leaked image but the rumoured hefty price tag is putting some supporters off.