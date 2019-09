Steven Gerrard wanted to take Phil Foden on loan but the offers was rebuffed by the English champions. Staying at Iborx Jake Hastie is set to leave on loan on Monday. Neil Lennon has queried why Rangers have not apologised to him over sectarian singing, while Hearts and Hibs managers are under pressure. All the latest from the SPFL in our rumour mill.

1. Lennon notes lack of sectarian abuse apology Neil Lennon has said it is "interesting" that Rangers apologised to Steve Clarke for the sectarian abuse he suffered but not the Northern Irishman. (Various) SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Taylor set for Celtic move - two heading to Killie Greg Taylor is set to complete a move to Celtic from Kilmarnock. The left-back has undergone a medical. Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller will move to Rugby Park as part of the deal. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Katic wants life-long contract Rangers star Nikola Katic has admitted he would be happy to finish his career at Rangers. He said: "Every game you play in front of 50,000, you play European games and you have a manager like Steven Gerrard and some top team-mates." SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Josh Windass "misses" Old Firm games Josh Windass has said all he wanted to do was play in an Old Firm game. The Englishman featured in 11 for Rangers and says he "misses" the fixture. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo

View more