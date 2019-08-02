Rangers attacker to leave for Europe confirms Steven Gerrard

Have your say

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Glenn Middleton will exit Rangers this summer.

Glenn Middleton is set to leave Rangers on loan. Picture: SNS

The 19-year-old is set for a loan move to the Netherlands to continue his development.

Gerrard wanted the player to play first-team football, something which couldn't be guaranteed at Ibrox on a regular basis this season.

He said: "Glenn Middleton is very close to going on loan in Holland. Fair play to him going for such a challenge.

"That will be good for his development, playing for a team challenging in front of passionate fans."

Signed from Norwich last year, the wideman made 28 appearances last term.

He was close to leaving for Doncaster Rovers ealrier in the summer with Coventry City also reportedly showing an interest.