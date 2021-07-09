Rangers at Tranmere Rovers: Kick-off time, live stream and TV info, pre-season friendly details

Rangers’ first pre-season match ended in a 1-0 win in Maryhill on Monday, and they’re on the road again – heading south to Merseyside to take on Tranmere Rovers.

Friday, 9th July 2021
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard with Connor Goldson at full time during a pre-season friendly between Partick Thistle and Rangers at Firhill, on July 05, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
There will be a familiar face opposite Steven Gerrard in the dugouts after Micky Mellon re-joined the club this summer after his Dundee United exit.

Rangers will also face Blackpool away and have lined up some eye-catching home friendlies with Arsenal, Brighton and Real Madrid.

Here’s what you need to know – particularly the lunchtime kick-off time.

New Rangers signing John Lundstram watches on during a pre-season friendly between Partick Thistle and Rangers at Firhill, on July 05, 2021. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: Tranmere Rovers v Rangers

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Prenton Park, Birkenhead

When: 12pm, Saturday July 10, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on the home club’s live streaming service, costing £5.99. Rangers TV will also show the game and it is available as part of a £29.95 match pass covering all of the pre-season matches for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Team news

Steven Gerrard signed John Lundstram on Monday and the midfielder watched the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle from the Firhill stand. He could have a chance of involvement on Saturday after taking part in training this week.

Stephen Kelly also put in an impressive performance against the League One winners and will be keen to build on a positive start to pre-season.

Previous visit

It’s just a friendly this weekend, but Rangers have played a competitive game at Prenton Park before. The 1998 UEFA Cup tie with Shelbourne was moved from Tolka Park to the English League ground for security reasons in Dick Advocaat’s first competitive game as manager and, after a ropey first half, Rangers won 5-3.

