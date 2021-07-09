Rangers at Tranmere Rovers: Kick-off time, live stream and TV info, pre-season friendly details

There will be a familiar face opposite Steven Gerrard in the dugouts after Micky Mellon re-joined the club this summer after his Dundee United exit.
Rangers will also face Blackpool away and have lined up some eye-catching home friendlies with Arsenal, Brighton and Real Madrid.
Here’s what you need to know – particularly the lunchtime kick-off time.
Match details
Who: Tranmere Rovers v Rangers
What: Pre-season friendly
Where: Prenton Park, Birkenhead
When: 12pm, Saturday July 10, 2021
How to watch
The match will be shown live on the home club’s live streaming service, costing £5.99. Rangers TV will also show the game and it is available as part of a £29.95 match pass covering all of the pre-season matches for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Team news
Steven Gerrard signed John Lundstram on Monday and the midfielder watched the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle from the Firhill stand. He could have a chance of involvement on Saturday after taking part in training this week.
Stephen Kelly also put in an impressive performance against the League One winners and will be keen to build on a positive start to pre-season.
Previous visit
It’s just a friendly this weekend, but Rangers have played a competitive game at Prenton Park before. The 1998 UEFA Cup tie with Shelbourne was moved from Tolka Park to the English League ground for security reasons in Dick Advocaat’s first competitive game as manager and, after a ropey first half, Rangers won 5-3.