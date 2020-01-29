Rangers announce team to face Ross County as Steven Gerrard makes big call on Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard has named his Rangers team to face Ross County - with Alfredo Morelos not named in the starting line-up after the Ibrox boss revealed he was struggling with an injury.





The Colombian striker has been named among the substitutes, with Jermain Defoe spearheading the Gers' attack this evening.

Speaking to Rangers TV ahead of the match, Gerrard said: "Alfredo has not only been suspended, he's had a small calf problem as well.

"I need to check with the medical staff what the right decision is because we obviously don't want to put him in any risk. It's good to have him back available in the squad, we've got a lot of games coming up so I'll make the right decision that's not a risk to the player."

There are three changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Hearts on Sunday, with Scott Arfield, Sheyi Ojo and Matt Polster all handed starting berths.

Ojo comes in for Joe Aribo, who joins Morelos on the bench, while Arfield replaces the injured Ryan Jack. Polster starts at right back in place of Jon Flanagan with captain James Tavernier likely to be sidelined for a further two weeks.

Centre-back Filip Helander and attacker Greg Stewart also remain unavailable but wing pair Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones are named among the replacements.



Rangers: McGregor; Polster, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Kamara, Arfield; Kent, Defoe, Ojo. Subs: Foderingham, Edmundson, Aribo, Patterson, Jones, Barker, Morelos.