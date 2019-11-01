Rangers announce substantial losses in annual figures

Rangers have announced a loss of £11.3 million for the year ending 30 June 2019.

The figure is an improvement on the previous 12 months when the club lost £14.3m.

Turnover has risen by 63 per cent to £53.2m, up from £32.6m the previous year.

The club attribute this to reaching the Europa League group stage and record season-ticket sales.

The figures were revealed in the Rangers International Football Club annual report, published on Friday evening.

Operating expenses rose year on year from £58.2m to £38.9m.

The club's average SPFL home attendance remained impressive, 49,563 compared to 49,173 in 2018.

Season ticket sales also showed a slight increase, up to 45,500 from 44,658.

Chairman Dave King said: “The team must continue to evolve to meet the demands and expectations of our supporters and in Steven Gerrard I believe we have someone who embodies everything our club is about. He understands fully that Rangers is synonymous with winning and as a winner himself, he can draw from a deep reservoir of experience gained by performing at the very top of European football.

“It has been the board’s responsibility to provide financial support to the manager and that is what we have done. We have also invested significantly in the infrastructure at Ibrox Stadium and the Training Centre. Much of this work, although it is costly, goes unseen. There is a continual funding requirement to maintain our facilities if they are to remain among the very best in the world."