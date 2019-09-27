Rangers announce partnership with Indian team Bengaluru FC

Rangers have announced a link-up with the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC.

The partnership is a two-year collaboration, with the Ibrox club looking to get a foothold in the Indian market and grow their international audience.

There will also be a scouting link up with the Indian club, with Rangers seeking to identify India’s best talent "with a view to opening up opportunities".

Bengaluru are based in the city of the same name in the southern state of Karnataka and play in the 25,000-seater Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

They are a relatively new club, established in 2013, but have already won three league titles, two federation Cup titles, and a super cup championship.

Rangers Academy players will travel to India and spend time at the Bengaluru training centre and Rangers will also host training sessions.

In addition, a Rangers Legends side will play in India.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “We’re excited and proud to announce our partnership with reigning Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, especially at this time when football in India, a country of 1.3 billion people, is entering a period of unprecedented growth."

Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru, said: “It is a matter of pride for us to be partnering with Rangers FC – a club that is laden with history and is one of the top football brands globally."