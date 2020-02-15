Rangers and Motherwell matches postponed as Storm Dennis wreaks havoc with football fixtures

Rangers' home match with Livingston and Motherwell's clash with St Mirren have both been postponed due to the weather.





Storm Dennis is wreaking havoc and a host of fixtures have been postponed at all levels of the game in the UK.

Pitch inspections at Ibrox and Fir Park were scheduled and after having a look at the playing surface and the touchline areas, match officials at both games took the decision to postpone the meetings with the pitches waterlogged and deemed unplayable.

A statement from Rangers said: "Rangers can confirm today’s Scottish Premiership match against Livingston has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Following a pitch inspection at 12:30pm the match referee took the decision that the match could not go ahead.

"The club will let supporters know as soon as possible details of a new date and kick off time."

With the Light Blues stiill involved in the knockout stages of the Europa League as well as the Scottish Cup, the postponement of the league fixture adds further chaos to the schedule of games.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows insisted the Steelmen had done everything possible to get the game on, adding: "Unfortunately we have suffered from exceptional rainfall throughout the week, and in particular overnight into Saturday which has continued right through into the day.

"That rainfall is also forecast to continue throughout the time the match was due to be played. This is the first postponement we have suffered due to the pitch in over five years. Our groundsman and his staff do an incredible job and have done everything within their power to try and mitigate the need for this match to be called off.”

In the Scottish Championship, Morton's trip to Somerset Park to face Ayr United fell victim to the weather and in Scottish League Two, Brechin City's home match with Annan Athletic was also called off.

Rearranged dates for all matches will be announced in due course.