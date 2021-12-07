Rangers: 'Almost impossible situation' after fresh fans twist from French Government for Lyon trip

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Rangers were forced to advise fans not to travel when the French interior minister pulled the plug on Monday, citing the strains on Lyon’s infrastructure owing to a large-scale light festival in the city.

Representations were made by Ibrox officials to UEFA and the hosting club over the ruling – which had been dragged out and confirmation of the 2200 allocation and arrangements received last week, before the bombshell lock-out decision just 72 hours ahead of kick-off.

But now fans CAN attend, but the earlier confusion still leaves an uncertainty over the ability of followers to cheer on the Scottish champions in the Groupama Stadium in what is a dead rubber. Lyon have already qualified for the Europa League last 16 as group winners, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are guaranteed runners-up and will enter the last 32 knock-out round with a third-placed team from the Champions League.

Rangers have been left in “an impossible situation” by the to-and-fro from France and are speaking to their travel companies.

In a statement the club said: “This morning, we have been informed that the previous decision by the French government regarding our away ticket allocation has now been overturned. Rangers Football Club finds itself in an almost impossible situation.

“We welcome the updated position that our supporters are now able to access the stadium on Thursday night in Lyon, France. Nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation.

“We are currently dealing with CTM to ascertain if they now intend to travel to this match. Our corporate flight which was cancelled yesterday cannot be rearranged due to the short timescale involved.

"We are currently liaising with OL regarding ticket distribution arrangements for those supporters who manage to make alternative travel arrangements to the match. A further communication will be available later today or early tomorrow to confirm uplift arrangements.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our support who will share our frustration at this situation.”