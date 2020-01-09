Rangers agree deal for Premiership starlet as race for attackers heats up

Have your say

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Motherwell youngster Kyle Semple, according to a report.

The 15-year-old is a left-sided defender who captained Scotland in the Victory Shield in October.

Semple, who is understood to be moving in a deal worth five figures, has already trained with the first team.

Middlesbrough and Stoke City have joined the race for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, report the Daily Record.

The Northern Irishman hasn't played for Rangers since getting sent off against Celtic in September with a challenge which injured him.

Blackburn Rovers have been credited with an interest.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill managed the player for Northern Ireland, while Jones used to play for Middlesbrough.