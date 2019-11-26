Rangers AGM: Dave King announces plans to stand down as Ibrox chairman stating 'it's been a privilege'

Dave King has announced his plan to stand down as Rangers chairman.

Speaking at he club's AGM in Glasgow, King confirmed his decisions with rumours circulating that he would do so prior to the event.

Dave King intends to stand down as Rangers chairman. Picture: SNS

He will step aside in 2020, noting that this was his final AGM. His announcement was met with a standing ovation.

He said: "The crisis is behind them and now this is my final AGM I would not step down if the club needed me.

"It’s been a privilege."

King will, according to the Daily Record, remain on the board of Rangers Retail LTD until their issue with Sports Direct has come to a conclusion.

The Scottish-born, South African businessman first became involved with the club back in 2000 as a non-executive director.

In January 2015 he became the club's largest sole shareholder after his company bought 15 per cent of the club.

Later that year his consortium won control of the Ibrox board room and he was appointed the club's chairman.