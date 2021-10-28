Rangers' players are left frustrated at full time against Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

For the eighth time in all competitions this season Steven Gerrard’s side failed to open the scoring, conceding during what the defender deemed “ten minutes of madness” against Aberdeen when Scott Brown added to Christian Ramirez’s opener and Tavernier “let my runner go in the box.”

While the captain held his hands up and acknowledged his own error before scoring the late equaliser, he says all of Rangers’ players have spoken and know they have to improve to make Ibrox a more difficult venue for opposition. The 2020-21 champions boast an unbeaten home record in the league stretching to March last year, but have recently dropped six points there to Motherwell, Hearts and now Aberdeen, in defence of the Premiership title.

"We are obviously dropping too many points at home. If we are to compete for the league and keep our title, we have got to make this a fortress and not drop any points,” the captain said.

Rangers' James Tavernier has called for brighter starts and better home form. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It has just not been good enough in the games we have had at home. From start to finish, there have been spells in the games but we have not had a consistency. We have had spells in games where we dominated. We need to look at ourselves and improve. That is what we have to do.

"Speaking after the game, we know we have to improve and obviously it has to be done starting this weekend.”

Rangers are away to Motherwell this Sunday lunchtime, and Tavernier expects a bright and early start.

“We have got to go from the starting whistle. We have got to have a solid performance and get back to clean sheets and keep that consistency level of being solid, hard to break down. And we have got to do it at the other end of the pitch as well and create chances and put the ball in the back of the net. We have to have three points at the weekend,” he added.