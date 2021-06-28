Rangers add three more friendly opponents to Arsenal fixture in Champions League qualifying preparations

Ibrox will host Arsenal, but Rangers three other pre-season matches will be away from home (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Mikel Arteta will return to Glasgow with his Gunners side, for the first time as a manager, on July 17 for a friendly which rekindles a relationship between the clubs which stretches back beyond the 1930s when the sides first met in a pre-season warm-up.

That match will be the third in Rangers’ summer schedule after the club announced another three to complement the glamour tie.

The first will be next week when Steven Gerrard’s team makes the short trip to Firhill on Monday, July 5 to face Ian McCall’s newly promoted Partick Thistle side, which includes former Gers striker Zak Rudden.

After playing close to home Rangers will then travel closer to Steven Gerrard’s home and head to Merseyside and face Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in a lunchtime kick-off against Micky Mellon’s side on July 10.

A week later is the Arsenal encounter which will be followed by another trip south, in mid-week, to play Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The club will also offer an open training session to fans for access behind the scenes. Subject to covid restrictions on crowds, this has been planned for Friday, July 23 – a week ahead of the flag-unveiling at Ibrox and the opening day of the cinch Premiership season.

Rangers begin their defence of the league title with a home match against Livingston on July 31.

The first-team squad returned to pre-season training on Monday, ahead of their Champions League qualifiers which will be drawn on July 19 and played at the beginning of August.