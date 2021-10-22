Rangers ace insists his future lies at Ibrox as he talks contract discussions

Connor Goldson has reaffirmed his commitment to Rangers in the final year of his expiring contract, saying he wants to be remembered for “more than 55”.

Doubts have been cast about the centre-back’s future at the club as talks have stalled over an extension to the 28-year-old’s deal.

However, speaking after Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Brondby, Goldson insists he’s eager to get something sorted.

He said: "It is [where I see my future]. I've said this a lot of times before. But at the same time I want to see the club go to the next level.

"I want the club to win 56, 57 and 58. I don't want to be remembered just for 55.

"It is a place I want to stay but it needs to be right for me and my family. We've got another baby coming. So it needs to be right for everyone, it's not just about me.

"Hopefully it can all get sorted sooner rather than later."

