Rangers 6 - 1 Lokomotiv Tashkent: Gerrard’s men run riot in Dubai friendly

Rangers winter training camp ended in impressive style as they beat Uzbekistan champions Lokomotiv Tashkent 6-1 in Dubai.

Jermain Defoe, Sheyi Ojo, Steven Davis, James Tavernier and a double from Greg Stewart gave Steven Gerrard’s men a fillip before they return to domestic action on Friday night against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup.

Gerrard, who made eleven changes at half time, started youth prospect Nathan Patterson at right back in the first half.

Defoe put Rangers ahead and Ojo doubled the lead before half time. After the break, Davis made it 3-0 before Tavernier scored with a simple finish. Tashkent pulled on but back a double from Stewart rounded off the scoring.