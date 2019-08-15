Rangers 3 Midtjylland 1 (agg 7-3): The Morelos and Ojo show eases Gers into play-off round

Have your say

Two goals from Alfredo Morelos and a Sheyi Ojo strike ensured safe passage to the Europa League play-off round at the expense of Denmark's Midtjylland.

Ojo assisted both goals for the Colombian and the 23-year-old returned the favour for the Liverpool loanee as Steven Gerrard's side built on their 4-2 first-leg victory.

The Danes hit back in the second half with Evander pulling one back on the night, but the tie was already beyond Kenneth Andersen's side.

Polish side Legia Warsaw now stand between Rangers and the Europa League group stages.

