Rangers 2-0 Celtic: How the Rangers players rated in final Old Firm match of 2018/19
Rangers signed off their home campaign of the 2018/19 season with a second victory of the season over rivals Celtic thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.
Here are marks out of ten for every Rangers player to get minutes in the match...
1. 18982890
Rangers' players celebrate at full time. Picture: SNS Group
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
2. Wes Foderingham - 6
Took over from Allan McGregor who was suspended after being sent off against Hibs last week. Had little to do but did well to deny Oliver Burke late on.
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
3. James Tavernier - 8
The Ibrox skipper boosted his side with an early goal from a free-kick. Up and down the flank with purpose again
PA
PA Wire
4. Connor Goldson - 7
The robust defender was solid in the air and on the ground. A good day
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
View more