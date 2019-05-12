Rangers' players celebrate at full time. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers 2-0 Celtic: How the Rangers players rated in final Old Firm match of 2018/19

Rangers signed off their home campaign of the 2018/19 season with a second victory of the season over rivals Celtic thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.

Here are marks out of ten for every Rangers player to get minutes in the match...

Rangers' players celebrate at full time. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers' players celebrate at full time. Picture: SNS Group
Took over from Allan McGregor who was suspended after being sent off against Hibs last week. Had little to do but did well to deny Oliver Burke late on.

2. Wes Foderingham - 6

Took over from Allan McGregor who was suspended after being sent off against Hibs last week. Had little to do but did well to deny Oliver Burke late on.
The Ibrox skipper boosted his side with an early goal from a free-kick. Up and down the flank with purpose again

3. James Tavernier - 8

The Ibrox skipper boosted his side with an early goal from a free-kick. Up and down the flank with purpose again
The robust defender was solid in the air and on the ground. A good day

4. Connor Goldson - 7

The robust defender was solid in the air and on the ground. A good day
