Rangers' £1.5m flop to return to Ibrox with six months left on his deal

Rangers flop Eduardo Herrera is set to return to Ibrox, report the Daily Record.

The Mexican, signed by Pedro Caixinha back in 2017, still has six months lest on his deal at the club.

He has been back on loan in his homeland but his deal with Necaxa has concluded.

Herrera said on leaving the club: "A year where there were more joys that we could share with this faithful hobby. I take great memories of both colleagues, coaching staff, management and all the people who work at the club. I have only to thank you."

Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers £1.5m flop returns, Celtic to miss out on £12.5m midfielder, Brown laughs off Morelos celebration question, former Parkhead great defends Ibrox star

