Rangers 1-1 Blackburn: Filip Helander makes debut as Gers held by Rovers

Filip Helander made his Rangers bow as Steven Gerrard's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox.

The Swede cleared a shot off the line after coming on as a second-half substitute for George Edmundson.

Jermain Defoe gave the hosts a first half lead, converting Jordan Jones' cross on the half-hour mark, but Tony Mowbray's side hit back through a Lewis Travis equaliser on 65 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos, on for Defoe with half an hour remaining, found the net with time running out but his effort was ruled out by the assistant referee's offside flag.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Edmundson (Helander 60), Katic, Barisic; Jack (Docherty 85), Arfield (Kamara 60), Davis (Aribo 60), Ojo, Jones (Murphy 75); Defoe (Morelos 60). Subs not used: Firth, Polster, Halliday, Stewart.

Blackburn: Leutwiler; Bennett, Lenihan, Mulgrew (Butterworth 75), Bell (Buckley 62); Johnson (Smallwood 75), Downing (Hart 77), Evans (Travis 46); Armstrong (Nyambe 75), Dack (Rothwell 62), Graham (Brereton 62). Subs not used: Fisher, Grayson, Magloire.