Rangers 0 - 2 Celtic RECAP: Edouard and Hayes earn visitors deserved win - Jones sent off for terrible challenge

All the latest from Ibrox in the first Old Firm meeting of the season.Picture: SNS
All the latest from Ibrox in the first Old Firm meeting of the season.Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Celtic defeated Rangers in the first Old Firm meeting of the league season.

A deserved win for Neil Lennon's men with goals in either half from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes. Reaction and analysis from Ibrox to come.