Rangers 0 - 0 Aberdeen: Gers drop more points in title chase as Dons earn draw

A red wall didn’t crumble at Ibrox. A title challenge showed another alarming sign of doing so, though.

As Aberdeen dug deep to relieve the pressure on their manager Derek McInnes, the pit that the Ibrox men under Steven Gerrard could fall into moved ever closer.

The incisiveness and ingenuity the home side lacked in failing to break down opponents that were not just stoic and sheer bloody-minded but able to create openings, meant the encounter followed a pattern that has developed since the winter break. Five points have been dropped by Gerrard’s men in that time – this first blank in 14 home games following the defeat at Hearts last Sunday – and the 39-year-old was forced to concede any more might prove fatal to their bid to stop Celtic racking up a record-equalling ninth straight title.

Yet, for all that Rangers dominated possession, and for all that the rearguard action so often fought by the Pittodrie men as a result required them to put bodies, heads and all other parts of their anatomy on the line, this most desperate of weeks for Rangers might have been even more grim.

The best chances fell to an Aberdeen team that put it all out there for a manager who, at St Mirren last week, found a section of his own support telling him to go forth and multiply, the product of an altogether different type of scoreless draw.

Rangers’ talismanic striker Alfredo Morelos, who betrayed signs of not having started a game in five weeks, may have untypically failed to find a way past the outstretched leg of Joe Lewis when in on goal after 57 minutes, but this was nowhere near as clear an opening as the one squandered by Sam Cosgrove in the 28th minute.

The big striker dispossessed Nikola Katic to find himself bounding in on goal with no blue jersey between him and a goal still 40 yards away. He had simply too much time to think, and, with an elephant-touch, knocked the ball forward to bounce off a relieved Allan McGregor.

Cosgrove swiped at a Niall McGinn cross asking to be buried in the early minutes too, while McGregor was called into action to deny Ash Taylor, twice, Jon Gallagher, twice, and Lewis Ferguson. His man of the match award told its own story, but McInnes could simply be relieved that Cosgrove’s howler didn’t end with his own support howling at him again – on an afternoon when the sluggishness that has beset Rangers in recent weeks had the home denizens having kittens late on before being left mute at the final whistle.

The 29 December derby win away to a Celtic side who have the opportunity to establish a seven-point gap in the title race when they travel to Hamilton this lunchtime suddenly feels like another lifetime ago.

McInnes, meanwhile, lives again in a post wherein he has had a happy knack of pulling out big results during any sticky patches across seven years at the helm. His centre-back Taylor made that point in a stirring defence of his manager post-match. “Of course, he is the right man for the job. What he’s done for this football club is fantastic,” the Englishman said. “He’s brought us on leaps and bounds. You’ve got to stick with it, you have your tough times at clubs.”

For his part, the Pittodrie manager called the Ibrox draw “a step in the right direction”. He pointed out that his team have conceded only once in the four games from the break, Scott McKenna and Taylor impressively uncompromising and unyielding.

“I trust my players and believe in my squads,” McInnes said. “I can understand, at a certain level, the criticism, that comes with the territory, so we take our point, we knuckle down.

“We have been through tough spells before in my time here and I’ve shown, and my teams have shown, that we always come through it, so we just knuckle down, work hard, try and ignore the noise and concentrate on what we do and that’s working really closely together, the players and the staff, Monday to Friday and try and deliver better performances.

“I’m confident we’ll deliver better performances in the second-half of the season. We are not far off third spot, where we want to be, and we still think there’s more to come from us. We’ll get there.”

More than could be said with any confidence about Rangers.