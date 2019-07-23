Premier League side favourites to sign Rangers ace - club confirm no offers made

Ahead of the opening of the transfer window Rangers knew they were going to have to deal with speculation regarding key players.

Rangers have not received any bids for Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

Namely James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

The latter has been linked to a variety of clubs with Crystal Palace emerging as the strong bookies favourite to sign the Colombian.

In the last week both the Eagles and West Ham have been credited with an interest in Morelos, who was the league's top scorer with 18 goals last season, while the Daily Record have reported that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have watched the player a number of times.

The 23-year-old has previously spoken of his "dream to play in the Premier League" as he told Colombian media, however, he has shown that speculation over his future has not affected him with four goals in his first two games of the season.

Morelos has attracted interest from around Europe. Picture: SNS

The club's managing director confirmed that despite all the speculation Rangers have not received a bid for the player.

"Listen, we'll see what happens.

"There's been no bids for Alfredo so far. He's started the season well with four goals in two games.

"He's playing with a smile on his face, so he looks happy to be here and we're delighted to have him."