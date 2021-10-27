Player ratings: Rangers 2 Aberdeen 2 - Scott Brown scores on return to Ibrox but James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos earn home side draw

Rangers' players are left frustrated at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox stadium, on October 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

On an emotional evening at Ibrox, a minute’s silence to remember legendary manager Walter Smith was followed by an action-packed first half where Aberdeen strode into a two-goal lead through Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown, but were pulled back by an Alfredo Morelos header, but Joe Lewis maintained the advantage at half-time with several key saves.

He was beaten later by James Tavernier’s penalty for a share of the spoils, but Rangers saw their lead on top of the cinch Premiership cut to two points with Celtic moving into second place after a full quarter of the campaign played.

Here is how both teams rated using our usual ratings scale –- 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox stadium, on October 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

John McLaughlin – 6

Little chance for either goal, barely involved in the second half as Rangers stepped up for the equaliser.

James Tavernier - 8

Delicious delivery for Morelos, again, and for Goldson in the first half before firing the equaliser. Did allow Brown to run for header but played a captain’s role and Rangers’ stand-out on emotional evening.

Connor Goldson – 6

Two headers went close in the first half and dictated passes in the second while limiting the Dons to little but better distribution required for the first.

Leon Balogun – 6Occupied by Ramirez throughout the first half without too many errors but quiet in the second as Rangers pressed for leveller.

Calvin Bassey – 6

Drafted in for Barisic and played higher than the Croatian to support the attack and coped defensively with Hayes. Rarely troubled in the second half.

John Lundstram – 6

Careless for the opener but otherwise patrolled the midfield area without Davis sharing. Probing passes forward held potential, but need refining and was replaced by Arfield.

Glen Kamara - 7

Positioning gave Lundstram space to operate then assumed the metronome role for final half hour. Typically tidy, recycling the ball and rarely wasteful.

Joe Aribo – 6

Heavily involved in the first half linking with Morelos but dropped deeper in the second to create space for wing-backs to get forward.

Ianis Hagi – 6

Played longs spells on the periphery of the game, came into it in the second half but limited influence.

Kemar Roofe – 6

Feeding off scraps in the box, chances were few and far between for the Jamaican international.

Alfredo Morelos - 7

On target again after being picked out well by his captain, threatened to become embroiled with old adversary Brown but largely kept his composure until being booked in injury time.

Subs: Scott Arfield (on 61) 5 – replaced Lundstram’s passes with runs but couldn’t impact the game and dropped deep later; Fashion Sakala – 6 pace caused difficulties and won penalty; Scott Wright 4 (on 77) replaced Aribo but little impact against former side.

Aberdeen

Joe Lewis – 7

Big saves in the first half to deny Goldson and Bassey. No chance for the penalty and later booked for time-wasting.

Dean Campbell – 7

Busy with Tavernier but Rangers captain’s danger came from set-plays, not open play and youngster coped well.

Scott Brown – 8

Incredible diving header for goal and won plenty more headers in his new-found centre-back role. ed new side well on return to Ibrox.

Ross McCrorie – 6

Central role but often outmuscled by Goldson at set-pieces on his own return to Ibrox.

David Bates – 5

Looked uncomfortable as part of the three-man central defence and conceded penalty and lost Morelos for Rangers goal.

Jonny Hayes – 6

Still has signs of incisive attacking instinct especially in the first half, hassled and harried in the second.

Funso Ojo – 5

Booking for challenge on Bassey meant he had to watch his step and impacted the following 75 minutes.

Ryan Hedges – 5

Few attacking angles beyond the opening 15 minutes by which point the Dons were well ahead.

Dylan McGeouch – 6

Broke play up where he could and attentions forced errors from Rangers midfield.

Lewis Ferguson – 7

Should have scored third in first half but shot was tame. Bursting runs to support Ramirez threatened to build attacks but goal threat was limited.

Christian Ramirez - 8

Scored the opener to give team a foothold and led line well. Gave Goldson and Balogun a tough 45 minutes before fading and being replaced.

Subs: Marley Watkins (on 63) 4 – replaced Ramirez but little involvement; Austin Samuels (on 90) n/a – on for Hayes.