'Pittodrie is not intimidating' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's plays down Aberdeen trip

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is not concerned with any of his players being intimidated by a trip to Aberdeen

The Ibrox side travel to Pittodrie on Wednesday evening as they look to continue to match Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers currently trail their Glasgow rivals by a goal in the title race and, while they face third-placed Aberdeen, Celtic welcome Hamilton to Parkhead.

Gerrard was defiant following the 5-0 win over Hearts at the weekend when asked about the midweek trip north ahead of the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday against Celtic.

He dismissed any notion of concern, noting that every team has to go to Aberdeen.

Ahead of the match he spoke of the experiences his players have gained over the last two seasons in Europe, and how playing at some of the most atmospheric and intimidating venues stands them in good stead domestically.

He said: "We thrive and enjoy the atmosphere up there, the players have faced challenges such as Legia and Feyenoord so I don't think any of my players will be intimated by Pittodrie."

"I am pleased we have a game tomorrow, sometimes a week leading into a final can be too long. It helps to have a focus and challenge in front of us. It is a great fixture and these are the games players have to enjoy.

"There will be no talk of the final round here until after the Aberdeen match, we have to give Aberdeen the respect as they have gone on a spell of winning matches."