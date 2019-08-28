Paul Gascoigne urges Rangers fans to ‘prove people wrong’ about sectarianism

Paul Gascoigne has challenged the Rangers support to “prove people wrong” in their next two high-profile home games by refraining from the sectarian singing which last week brought the Uefa sanction of a partial stadium closure.

The ex-England midfielder, pictured, who spent almost three years at Ibrox in the mid-1990s, pointed out that discriminatory chanting has been largely eradicated down south and in parts of the continent. He urged Rangers fans to demonstrate they can move on from anti-Catholic prejudices when Legia Warsaw visit tonight for a Europa League play-off decider and when Celtic cross the city for the season’s first derby on Sunday.

It was put to him that such singing has hurt a club for which he retains great affection, with 3,000 seats to be left empty against Legia following the European governing body’s sanction.

Gascoigne agreed, while acknowledging his own history with sectarianism – he mimicked playing a flute