Partick Thistle v Rangers: Kick-off time, live stream and TV details, pre-season friendly details

Rangers' James Tavernier (R) in action with Partick Thistle's Miles Storey when the sides met in 2018. (Picture: SNS Group Alan Harvey)

Both sides had successful campaigns last term, the Jags won the League One title last season while Steven Gerrard’s side triumphed in the SPFL Premiership.

Thistle have already been in action to warm-up for the Premier Sports Cup kick-off next week but it’ll be a first at Firhill for Rangers’ summer schedule.

Here’s what you need to know

Match details

Who: Partick thistle v Rangers

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Firhill, Glasgow

When: 7pm, Monday July 5, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on each club’s live streaming services, costing £5.99. Rangers TV, hosted by Emma Dodds, will include punditry from Neil McCann and commentary from Tom Miller.

Team news

Steven Gerrard signed midfielder John Lundstram on Monday but the match might come too early for his involvement. The Rangers manager revealed earlier in the week that while most of the players currently training with the club would be involved, ‘one or two’ will not be involved as they continue to be carefully monitored ahead of the new season.

Ian McCall has utilised Partick’s friendlies to mix a blend of first-team and youth players from the Thistle Weir Youth academy so far in matches with East Kilbride and Kelty Hearts.

Previous meeting

The Jags and Rangers have not met for almost three and a half years. The last meeting, also at Firhill, came in the SPFL Premiership on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 and finished in a 2-0 win for the visitors with goals from Josh Windass and James Tavernier – match report.