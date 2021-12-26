Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking to strengthen his Rangers squad.

The 19-year-old has had an excellent season in Spain’s third tier for the Cantrabrian club, who have tumbled down the leagues due to financial issues.

However, Santander are not yet out of the woods and despite Torre having a release clause of £4million, the Daily Record reports that the Spain Under-19 internationalist could be available at a far lower price.

Torre is an creative midfielder who can play behind a striker or as part of a three-man midfield. With Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst keen to reinforce the defending cinch Premiership champions next month, he is looking for players who are unable to unlock defences following some low-scoring victories against teams such as St Johnstone and Dundee United, who have sat deep against them.

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring Torre and Rangers’ scouting staff have been made aware of Torre’s situation.

Rangers have also been linked with Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu and PSG wonderkid Xavi Simons, who are both attack-minded players.

They are also braced for bids for some of their prized possessions when the transfer window opens in January.

Romanian internationalist Ianis Hagi has been linked with a host of clubs on the continent, while Leeds United and Aston Villa are expected to solidify their interest in Ryan Kent.

Midfielder Glen Kamara has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with reportedly up to six English Premier League teams – including Villa, managed by ex-boss Steven Gerrard – prepared to make an offer for the Finland internationalist.