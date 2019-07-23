'Once a Ger, always a Ger': Daniel Candeias pays tribute on social media as Rangers exit confirmed

Daniel Candeias thanked the Rangers fan on social media after his move to Turkish side Genclerbirligi was confirmed.

It is understood the Ibrox club will receive around £250,000 from the transfer of the 31-year-old.

Former Rangers midfielder Daniel Candeias.

Candeias played regularly over the past two seasons, but with three wingers (Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Sheyi Ojo) joining the club this summer, he felt it time to move on in order to guarantee first-team football.

The Portuguese star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the supporters who had backed him over the previous 24 months.

He wrote: "It was a tremendous honour for me to wear this badge! It’s a hard farewell due to all the fantastic moments I lived here.

"I will treasure these memories forever!

"A huge thanks to the Rangers supporters for all the love and support.

"ONCE A GER, ALWAYS A GER."