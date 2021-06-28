No Rangers return for Billy Gilmour as Scotland ace set for medical at Premier League club

Billy Gilmour is set to leave Chelsea on loan. (Photo by FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scotland star has agreed a loan move to the Premier League new boys from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, he is to undergo a medical at Norwich ahead of the transfer.

Gilmour was man of the match for Scotland in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley in Euro 2020 before testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the third and final group stage match against Croatia.

The 20-year-old was a key miss in the midfield for Steve Clarke as he self-isolated.

Gilmour has been linked with a return to Rangers on loan.

The player left Ibrox as a teenager for Chelsea and has since played 22 times for the first-team.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for the player to get first-team football and is currently behind Matoe Kovacic and Jorginho in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.