Nikola Katic set for Rangers deadline day exit as Croatian club eye loan move - report

The Ibrox defender returned to training in the summer after missing the whole of last season due to a cruciate ligament injury, but despite regaining full fitness he is not part of Steven Gerrard's immediate first team plans.
The centre-back now looks set to return to his homeland with The Athletic reporting that a transfer deadline day loan move to an unnamed club in Croatia is on the cards, with a possible recall clause included in the deal while the Gers closely monitor the player’s form and fitness.
Katic has not made a first team appearance for the Light Blues this season but recently featured in for the Rangers B team in an SPFL Trust Trophy match.
The 24-year-old, who Rangers signed from NK Slaven Belupo in 2018, is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2023.