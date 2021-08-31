Nikola Katic set for Rangers deadline day exit as Croatian club eye loan move - report

Nikola Katic in action for Rangers B during a recent SPFL Trust Trophy match against Dumbarton. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Ibrox defender returned to training in the summer after missing the whole of last season due to a cruciate ligament injury, but despite regaining full fitness he is not part of Steven Gerrard's immediate first team plans.

The centre-back now looks set to return to his homeland with The Athletic reporting that a transfer deadline day loan move to an unnamed club in Croatia is on the cards, with a possible recall clause included in the deal while the Gers closely monitor the player’s form and fitness.

Katic has not made a first team appearance for the Light Blues this season but recently featured in for the Rangers B team in an SPFL Trust Trophy match.

The 24-year-old, who Rangers signed from NK Slaven Belupo in 2018, is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2023.