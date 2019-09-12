New Rangers signing issues declaration to fans - Portuguese starlet say he won't 'disappoint'

Rangers made 11 signings for the first team during the season.

They also made additions to their youth teams with one such recruit piquing interest.

As far back as May there was speculation that the club were set to add midfielder Umaro Balde from Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

The player had spent time on trial with the Ibrox side before completing his move on a two-year deal.

However, it wasn't until the 31 August that Rangers confirmed the 16-year-old's presence at he club, announcing he would join the U18s, managed by David McCallum and Kevin Thomson, along with three others - Ross McCausland, Lewis MacKinnon and Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

The player took to social media this week to thank the club.

He posted: "I am very happy to join this great club which is @rangersfc wanted to thank for the opportunity and for having so much confidence in me.I will not disappoint".