New Rangers signing Filip Helander is 'just like Virgil van Dijk'

Rangers have got themselves a defender similar to former Celtic hero Virgil van Dijk, according to ex-Ibrox star Robert Prytz.

New Rangers signing Filip Helander.

Swedish international Filip Helander completed his move to the Ibrox side for a fee believed to be somewhere in the £3.5 million region.

The centre-back, who has ten caps for his country, has played in Italian football for three years, first with Verona and then with Bologna.

Prytz, who spent three years at Ibrox in the early 80s, believes his countryman's ability to hold his own in one of the best leagues in the world highlights his undoubted ability.

He also sees attributes in the player that remind him of Van Dijk. The ex-Parkhead defender is widely talked about as one of the best centre backs in football.

Prytz told the Scottish Sun: “He [Helander] wouldn’t get one Italian team if he didn’t have some quality — never mind two.

“He got moves there as he’s very much a modern-day footballer who likes to build play from the back. He doesn’t just whack it 60 yards up the field.

“He’s more like Virgil van Dijk in the way he wants to pass the ball — but he’s strong and tall enough to dominate if his team is defending."

