New Rangers deal for Jermain Defoe all but done, says Steven Gerrard

Rangers striker Jermaine Defoe is on the cusp of agreeing a permanent contract to prolong his stay with the Ibrox side.

The 37-year-old joined Rangers on an 18-month loan deal last January from Bournemouth and is now free to speak to other clubs. Talks have reached an advanced stage at Rangers with the striker expected to commit permanently to Steven Gerrard’s side.

“I’m expecting some good news to be announced, it’s just about the final details,” said Gerrard.

“That’s a big statement and that will make me happy.”

There had been suggestions that Defoe’s contract could incorporate a coaching element in tandem with a continuation of playing responsibilities but, while Gerrard has left the door open to Defoe to look towards the long-term, he has revealed that the deal will be based solely on the playing side.

“There won’t be anything in the contract to do with that [coaching] but my attitude towards that hasn’t changed – I would welcome it,” added Gerrard.

“I think he should continue to do what he’s doing, because he’s doing it ever so well but, for all the players who are further on into their careers, we are an open door in terms of trying to help them progress in the coaching department.

“There should be some news in a day or two. He has been massive for us. He is so important to the team, to the squad.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard has reiterated the importance of resisting any moves for Alfredo Morelos. Seville are the latest club to be linked with the Colombian internationalist and while it is understood there have been no formal bids tabled for the 23-year-old, that could change in the final week of the window.

Gerrard said: “I think there have been three or four teams linked with Alfredo in the last couple of days. I expected it because we’re coming into the last week of the window.

“My message won’t change: he’s not for sale, he won’t be sold and we haven’t received any bid.

“That’s the same for Connor Goldson, Glen Kamara, James Tavernier. None of our best players will be leaving certainly in this window. We don’t want to sell any of our best players.

“If someone drops a massive, massive offer we will look at it and deal with it.

“But for me I will be saying no.”