New Rangers deal but Steven Gerrard and I will be judged on trophies admits Gary McAllister

Gary McAllister admits Steven Gerrard cannot live on his past glories and must deliver some silverware to the Ibrox trophy room to be considered a Rangers success.

Gerrard has been rewarded for leading the club into the last 32 of the Europa League with a new two-year contract extension that now ties him to the club until 2024.

The former Champions League-winning Liverpool captain enjoyed a glittering playing career but Gerrard has yet to get his hands on a major prize since turning to management. His first season in Scotland saw him finish empty-handed and his trophy wait continues after Rangers were edged out in last weekend’s Betfred Cup final by Celtic.

However, Gerrard insisted earlier this week he is determined to hang about at Ibrox to finish the job he started 18 months ago and his assistant McAllister admits the success of that project will only be measured in titles.

McAllister – who along with the rest of Gerrard’s back-room team have also agreed new deals – said: “Steven’s definitely grown into the job. He’s come into a club with high expectations but he’s lived with that his entire career, so I knew that was something he’d cope with.

“But it’s still new to him. As a back-room team of five or six plus all the physio staff, I think it’s moving on pretty well. Progress has been seen.

“I see two different people now. I knew Steven Gerrard the player as a team-mate. Now I see Steven Gerrard the manager and those two never cross over. That’s something he’s aware of.

“He knows he cannot rely on an amazing playing career. He’s gone into a different field but has thrown himself right into it.

“How far away is real success? I’d love to give you a good answer on that. What I can assure you is we’re just working as hard as we can every day to get to that point because nothing has been achieved yet.

“There has been progress but ultimately a club like this is gauged on winning trophies and that is the target.”

Gerrard said: “I am extremely happy and proud to have extended my contract.

“I like to be loyal, I like to be committed to the job in hand and it was a pretty straightforward conversation when our sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson approached me.”