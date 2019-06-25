New Rangers black and white and all red change kits leaked - and Celtic goalkeeper top

Rangers fans have been snapping up the new home kit for the coming season.

Supporters will also have the choice of a further two strips after the second and third options were leaked.

The red and black and white kits have been leaked. Picture: FootyHeadlines.com

According to Footy Headlines, the leaked images show an away and third kit modelled by Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe.

It is yet to be confirmed which one is which with a black option with white flashes and an all red number.

Rangers signed a three-year kit deal with Danish sportswear company Hummel last year with the strips they supplied last season going down very well with the Rangers support.

Meanwhile, it was leaked yesterday that Celtic's away goalkeeper top will be purple.