Nathan Patterson: Rangers defender 'close' to Everton deal worth £16m

Rangers’ Nathan Patterson is close to an Ibrox exit with Everton poised to sign the 20-year-old.

The Ibrox club rejected two bids from Merseyside for the 20-year-old in August, however an enhanced offer with add-ons has now been made, including a sell-on fee if the Scotland international was to move on from the Toffees in future.

It is claimed an initial agreement around £12m is ‘close’ with the potential fee increasing to £16m for the defender, who has played 25 times for Rangers since making his first-team debut almost two years ago. Rangers’ current record sale is Alan Hutton’s transfer to Tottenham for £9m in 2008.

Everton paid Dynamo Kiev £17m for left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko at the weekend but Rafa Benitez has been keen to strengthen his options on the opposite side and increase competition for Seamus Coleman’s right-back berth. Former Celtic player Jonjoe Kenny filled the role in the Toffees’ 3-2 defeat by Brighton.

Patterson made his Scotland debut last year and featured in Euro 2020 and World Cup qualifiers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

An income boost could prove useful to Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in placing his own mark on the first-team squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard in November.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville and Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen are both believed to be potential targets for the Scottish champions during the January transfer window.

Summerville, 20, joined Leeds United in 2020 from Feyenoord but has yet to establish himself as a first team regular with the Elland Road club. He is well known to Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a former Feyenoord head coach, and a loan move is thought to be under consideration.

Skov Olsen, 22, is a more established performer with 14 caps and six goals for Denmark with whom he reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals last year. But he has fallen out of favour at Bologna.

Summerville and Skov Olsen have been linked with Rangers in recent days.

Van Bronckhorst has stated his determination that Rangers do not end the January transfer window with a weaker squad than the one they started it with.

As well as Patterson possible move to Everton, several of his other players have been linked with the wish lists of English Premier League clubs. Winger Ryan Kent and midfielder Glen Kamara have both been touted for a reunion with former boss Gerrard at Aston Villa, while in-form Joe Aribo is being closely monitored by Southampton.