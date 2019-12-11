Napoli appoint former Rangers star Gennaro Gattuso as new boss

Gennaro Gattuso believes Napoli have the talent to climb into the Champions League places in Serie A after being unveiled as their new manager.

Former Rangers and AC Milan midfielder Gattuso took training for the first time before speaking to the media after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked on Tuesday despite the 4-0 Champions League win over Genk.

Gattuso returns to management seven months after leaving Milan following an 18-month spell in charge at the San Siro.

Napoli sit in seventh place in Serie A and are currently on a run of seven games without a win and sit eight points adrift of the automatic Champions League spots.

Gattuso, pictured, told a press conference as reported by the club: “We need to work hard, win back points and come through this tricky period.

“The aim is to recoup points and get back into the Champions League positions. It’s embarrassing to see Napoli where we currently are in the table.

“This team has what it takes to finish in the top four. The team is aware of the difficult situation and wants to do well. I’ve been encouraged.

“I fear nothing. I know I’m going to be working with experienced people. I hope to get results.

“The perception of Napoli abroad is much bigger than you can imagine. We need to get down to it and win our next two games before the break.

“All of the players are in my plans. I’m at a big club with a great president and top players. We need to make sure our performances bring some enthusiasm back to the city.”

Gattuso also paid tribute to Ancelotti, having enjoyed a successful playing career under the 60-year-old at Milan.

“Carlo Ancelotti is like a father to me. He’s always been close to me and supported me. He’s won it all and I still have a lot to prove,” Gattuso added.