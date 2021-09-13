Motherwell fans face Ibrox lock-out on Rangers' flag day fixture

Ibrox Stadium will be home fans only for the second time in the SPFL cinch Premiership. (Picture: SNS)

The Steelmen have told fans they will have no away tickets to sell for the weekend’s fixture in Glasgow, but are seeking contigency plans at Fir Park to beam back live coverage for club supporters to watch the match.

Away fans have been locked out of grounds several times already this season.

Rangers played in front of home fans only in last month’s Old Firm victory over Celtic. The club reportedly sought assurances from their city rivals away fans would be admitted to the January reverse fixture, but withdrew the allocation when no guarantee was given.

Away fans have also been locked out of Celtic Park due to covid restrictions at the ground and the re-positioning of season ticket holders with seats within the stadium ‘red zone’.

Motherwell say the lack of tickets is also down to covid prevention issues. A club update said: “Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no away fan ticket sales for our trip to Rangers. We are awaiting approval to show the match in our bars at Fir Park.”

Rangers plan to unveil the SPFL championship flag at the match – h aving delayed the traditional ceremony until full atte ndances were permitted under national covid guidelines.

Motherwell are fourth in the SPFL cinch Premiership with 10 points, two behind Steven Gerrard’s league leaders. The sides last met in January when the match, at Fir Park, ended 1-1.