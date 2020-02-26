Michael Stewart: Pundit's comments 'were a factor in Jim Traynor assault', claims Rangers fans' group

A prominent Rangers supporters' group has issued a strongly-worded statement in response to BBC Scotland's decision to reinstate Michael Stewart.





Club 1872 has claimed comments made by the pundit about Ibrox PR chief Jim Traynor "were, in our opinion, a factor in the physical assault on him" adding: "There is a pattern of behaviour with Michael Stewart on any Rangers-related topic and his motivation is abundantly clear to anyone who pays attention.

"Quite simply, Michael Stewart should have been sacked on the spot.

"The decision to reinstate Mr Stewart, and the attempted justification for that reinstatement, makes it clear that under its current leadership BBC Scotland has no intention of ever properly discharging its duty to a significant section of licence fee payers in Scotland."



Traynor comments



The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder, who regularly appears as a pundit on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme and on the televised Sportscene, was suspended following comments he made about Traynor on February 3, with Sportsound host Kenny McIntyre reading out an apology during the following day's programming.

The BBC claimed it was discussing the issue with Stewart to ensure "editorial guidelines" were adhered to in future and a statement earlier this week read:

"Following Sportsound on Monday February 3 we have clearly explained the BBC editorial guidelines around fairness and accuracy to Michael Stewart.

"We expect our pundits to be forthright, but fair. Michael agrees with this. On that basis Michael is now available for selection for Sportscene and Sportsound."



'Defies belief'



Rangers issued a statement last night to the Scottish Sun newspaper, slamming the lack of "remorse or apology", adding: "It is important to remember that [Michael Stewart] was dismissive of any racist behaviour towards Alfredo Morelos during the last Old Firm match.

"That the BBC is now happy to allow this contributor a return to their platforms even though he has shown no remorse or offered an apology to Rangers, Alfredo Morelos, or James Traynor, who has been attacked online and also physically, defies belief.

"This also tells us that BBC Scotland has no wish to resolve our long-standing issues, which are of course around fairness and accuracy.

"In light of this Rangers will not now resume discussions on resolving those issues with the BBC."



'Ongoing biased coverage'



And now Rangers fans' group Club 1872 has waded into the showdown, hitting out at Stewart's reinstatement and attacking BBC Scotland's "ongoing biased coverage" of the club.

The statement continues: "Rangers supporters are correct to mistrust BBC Scotland and it is clear that the organisation is deeply flawed at an institutional level. There is no accountability, no integrity and no responsibility – from senior management all the way down to Mr Stewart’s level.

"Rangers are correct to withdraw from all dialogue and we believe that those discussions should not resume until the BBC is able to demonstrate with action, not words, that they have regained some control over BBC Sport Scotland."