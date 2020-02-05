Michael Stewart aims cheeky dig at Sky Sports while BBC apologise for Rangers PR chief comments

Michael Stewart used Twitter to thank his supporters and insist he's going to keep saying it how he sees it - while also having a cheeky jibe at Sky Sports.

Scottish football pundit Michael Stewart. Picture: SNS

The pundit was reacting to the fall-out from his comments about Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on Monday's Sportsound show.

The BBC decided against putting the show out as a podcast but the audio could still be found online.

Stewart was scathing about Traynor's character and accused the former journalist of being hypocritical with regards to fair and balanced coverage.

Prior to Tuesday's Sportsound show, host Kenny McIntyre apologised to Traynor live on air.

He said: "Before we get to tonight's topics we apologise to James Traynor for the discussion on Sportsound last night.

"It was not fair and balanced and he did not have the opportunity to respond.

"On this occasion we did not adhere to our editorial values and standards and we have reminded those concerned of their responsibility to follow our guidelines while working for the BBC."

Stewart, though, would not back down over his comments.

He tweeted: "Impossible to thank everyone who has been in contact today.

"The variety of people who have been in contact has been incredible, but I appreciate every word of support and encouragement.

"I will keep saying it as I see it."

The former Hearts and Hibs star then followed that up with the same tweet translated into Spanish.

This was in reference to a Sky Sports interview with Alfredo Morelos, which has caused controversy after it was revealed the striker's answers didn't reflect what was said in the subtitles as it was translated into English.

It was claimed that Morelos had specifically mentioned racial abuse from Celtic fans as he left the field following his red card during Rangers' 2-1 win at Celtic Park. However, this was proven not to be the case with Morelos generally talking about racial abuse during his time in Scotland.