First team coach MIchael Beale (left) is an integral part of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's backroom staff. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But Gerrard believes the Welsh club are just one of many who would be ‘100 per cent interested’ in acquiring Beale’s services.

The 41-year-old, who began his coaching career in Chelsea’s youth academy, moved to Liverpool in 2012 to take charge of the under-16 side at Anfield.

Beale had a brief spell as assistant manager of Sao Paulo in Brazil before returning to Liverpool where he forged a close relationship with Gerrard who brought him to Ibrox as part of his backroom staff in the summer of 2018.

He has now emerged as one of the bookies’ favourites for the vacant Cardiff City post after the English Championship strugglers sacked Mick McCarthy last weekend after a run of eight consecutive defeats.

“Not to my knowledge has there been any approach (from Cardiff),” said Gerrard on Friday afternoon.

“I have been with Michael all morning and he hasn’t mentioned it from a personal point of view and the club haven’t brought it to me. So I assume it’s speculation at the moment.

“In terms of do I think Cardiff would be interested in Michael Beale and other teams for that matter? One hundred per cent, because he’s top at his job.”

Under-23s coach Steve Morison has been placed in caretaker charge of Cardiff City until the next international break. Along with Beale, former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has also been linked with the job.

