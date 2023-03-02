Michael Beale on 'not trusting' his Rangers players, Ryan Kent dive, and Malik Tillman transfer

Michael Beale insisted he will keep demanding more out of his Rangers players after they set a benchmark with a 3-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Rangers produced a dominant performance in a match that had been billed as a major threat to Beale's unbeaten record since taking over the Ibrox side during the World Cup break. That sequence now stands at 10 victories and one draw (against Celtic) after a double from Alfredo Morelos either side of a Malik Tillman effort saw Rangers open up a 19-point lead over third-placed Hearts.

"I think they can't drop from that standard now," Beale said. "But we've been good - we've just been missing chances. At the weekend we created numerous chances and if they go in everyone perceives it differently. Even tonight we should have scored more. We're starting to keep clean sheets regularly which is the sign of a good team, and we're winning away from home. "We've got another game in three days time and nothing is given. We have to prepare because Malky [Mackay] will bring his Ross County team down and they're fighting for their lives. We've got to respect that and go and do it again. I won't let the boys rest on their laurels - I don't trust them that much."

Beale admitted he had no complaints over a yellow card awarded to Ryan Kent for simulation after referee John Beaton overturned his initial decision to award Rangers a penalty following a visit to the VAR monitor.

Rangers manager Michael Beale at full time after the 3-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I thought all of that was fair," he said. "If Ryan has taken a tumble or is expecting contact and it hasn't come then it's right that it's a yellow card. But it's not something in four years at Rangers you could target at Ryan - so let's not go over the top about it. He's gone into the box, he's felt there's contact, they've deemed it not to be, so no dramas, we move on."

Beale also revealed that Rangers have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich over the permanent transfer of Tillman, who is on loan at the Ibrox club.