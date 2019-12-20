'Maybe the best thing for him is to go play football, I can't stand in his way' - Steven Gerrard hints at January exit for Rangers man

Steven Gerrard has suggested Greg Docherty could be on his way out of Rangers next month, with Shrewsbury Town reportedly interested in the midfielder.

The Ibrox boss said yesterday that there would "definitely be people leaving the club" at his press conference ahead of the Light Blues' trip to Edinburgh to face Hibs tonight.

Docherty spent last season on loan at Salop, but has struggled for game time since returning to Glasgow, making the last of his five appearances this term in August.

Commenting on the 23-year-old's situation, Gerrard said: "Maybe the best thing for him is to go play football - I can't stand in his way then.

"Greg has done absolutely nothing wrong, so I have to be respectful for him and understand his situation.

"He has been absolutely magnificent with his professionalism and training really well - but in his position we've had Ryan Jack, who is arguably our player of the season."

Docherty has made just 12 starts for Rangers since joining from Hamilton Accies in January 2018. Wingers Jamie Murphy and Eros Grezda, plus American defender Matt Polster and on-loan Leicester City midfielder Andy King could also be joining him on the way out of Ibrox.

"I won't give you any names right now because I need to respect the individuals," Gerrard said when asked about possible January departures.

"But the squad is too big and we want to try to trim that ahead of the second half of the season.

"Some players are doing nothing wrong at all. In fact, some are doing more than enough to be recognised and put in. Unfortunately, we can only put in 11 or pick 18 in the squad."