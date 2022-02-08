Martin Fraisl: Rangers facing competition for Schalke 04 goalkeeper

Fraisl, who plays for 2.Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 in Germany, is entering the final six months of his contract and is tipped to leave the Gelsenkirchen club at the end of the season.

Current Rangers No 1 Allan McGregor has yet to commit to a new deal and, having just turned 40, there is some doubt as to whether he will be at Ibrox next season.

That has prompted Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to make the goalkeeping situation a priority and, having signed up Jon McLaughlin to a new contract, the Dutchman is monitoring Fraisl’s situation.

Martin Fraisl of Schalke has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The Daily Mail are claiming that the 28-year-old is wanted by Rangers and also Norwich City in the English Premier League, while a number of European clubs are also weighing up a move for Fraisl.

Standing at 6ft 2in tall, Fraisl joined Schalke from Dutch club Ado Den Haag in the summer and has become their No 1 goalkeeper in their quest for promotion.